With visits to the disused tube stations in person on hold, a new batch of video tours has been announced by the London Transport Museum.

The newest tour on offer covers Euston station, including parts of the station not usually accessible on the in-person tours. The tour explores the remains of the station’s two original structures that have been closed for over a century. The tour includes a last look inside the iconic Leslie Green station building before it gets demolished as part of the HS2 works in the area.

The tour then explores the remains of the glass-tiled passageways of the City and South London Railway and into the former northbound tunnel revealing newly discovered secrets of the station. These hidden parts of Euston are not accessible to the public due to health and safety restrictions.

The Hidden London virtual tours and the Hidden London walking tours are £20 per ticket and £17.50 for concessions.

Tickets for these new tours will go on public sale on Friday 7th May here for tours taking place in May, June and July.

There are also repeats of existing virtual tours to Aldwych, Brompton Road, Holborn (Kingsway), and King William Street.

The in-person Hidden London tours of disused stations, including Euston, are expected to re-start later this year.