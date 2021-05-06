At some point, someone released a very limited range of London Underground branded whisky miniatures.

I say someone, as Macallan say it wasn’t them, even though the miniatures contain their whisky, and they suggest that that “someone” has rebottled Macallan’s own aqua vitae into small water jugs.

I only mention this as someone with deep pockets may be excited to learn that what seems to be an entire collection is up for sale. As us less rich folk can read about them.

Whatever their origins, they’re rare, as only 30 of each station were made.

A single miniature seems to resell at auction for between £27 and £100.

The front carries the famous London Underground roundel with the station name, and the rear of each of them says the same thing:

London Underground Series

A limited edition of 30

Macallan 10y/o

5cl 40%

If you’re after 5cl of a decent whisky, then this is a pretty expensive way of buying it, but as far as London Underground collectables go, it’s one I’ve never seen before.

What’s being sold on Friday by McTear’s auction house, with an estimate of £800-£1000 is a collection of 20 miniatures, although two are duplicates, so it’s actually 19 tube stations.

Now you know they exist, maybe you’ll spot a single miniature up for sale for your favourite station and add it to your collection.

If anyone can tell me who made them, it’ll be interesting, as a not insignificant amount of research has failed to uncover the origins of these tube whiskies.