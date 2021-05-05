The Epping Fryer is resuming service from July, serving up fish and chips while you travel on a steam train. It’s a service from the Epping Ongar Railway, the heritage railway that runs from near to Epping to Ongar and back again.
There are either evening suppers, or daytime lunches available, both costing £25 which either includes an all-day pass on the railway with lunch served at 1pm, or two return trips in the evening with supper at 7:30pm.
Booking and more details are here.
Evening Trains
- Sat 31st July
- Sat 7th August
- Sat 21st August
- Sat 4th September
Daytime Trains
- Sat 3rd July
- Sat 24th July
- Fri 6th August
- Fri 13th August
- Fri 20th August
- Fri 27th August
- Sat 2nd October
- Sat 9th October
- Sat 16th October
- Sat 23rd October
If you’d rather have sausage and chips or a vegetarian option let them know at the time of booking. The price includes a dessert which is typically ice-cream.
The evening service will be either a diesel or steam train depending on availability, and a paid bar will be on the train.
