The Epping Fryer is resuming service from July, serving up fish and chips while you travel on a steam train. It’s a service from the Epping Ongar Railway, the heritage railway that runs from near to Epping to Ongar and back again.

There are either evening suppers, or daytime lunches available, both costing £25 which either includes an all-day pass on the railway with lunch served at 1pm, or two return trips in the evening with supper at 7:30pm.

Booking and more details are here.

Evening Trains

Sat 31st July

Sat 7th August

Sat 21st August

Sat 4th September

Daytime Trains

Sat 3rd July

Sat 24th July

Fri 6th August

Fri 13th August

Fri 20th August

Fri 27th August

Sat 2nd October

Sat 9th October

Sat 16th October

Sat 23rd October

If you’d rather have sausage and chips or a vegetarian option let them know at the time of booking. The price includes a dessert which is typically ice-cream.

The evening service will be either a diesel or steam train depending on availability, and a paid bar will be on the train.