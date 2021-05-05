Film footage of London during WW2 is rare, thanks to the efforts of the film censor, but here’s a colour film from bombed-out London. It’s a compilation of smaller film snippets that have also been colourised by a Netherlands based film restorer who also specialises in colourisation.

It’s not perfect, as that takes far more time and money than is available, but it’s pretty good and really gives a flavour of what London was like during the blitz.

Static photos just don’t carry their same impact as film footage.

While London looks older as you would expect, and maybe even the bomb sites look like modern building sites, but it’s the silver barrage balloons that give London an unearthly appearance.

From the YouTube page: