Some of London’s Cathedrals, and an Abbey, are reopening to visitors of a secular nature, and those that need booking are now selling tickets.

Southwark Cathedral

Currently open to visitors, although they have recommended times to visit on their website to avoid services.

Entry to the cathedral is free and you can just turn up. There is a one-way route to follow when visiting.

Photography is allowed when services are not taking place, for a £2 payment on entry for a photo permit.

St Paul’s Cathedral

Reopens Monday 17th May from 12pm to 4:30pm.

The Whispering Gallery is expected to remain closed until further notice. The Golden Gallery is currently closed due to social distancing guidelines. The Stone Gallery will be open on Saturdays and school holidays.

Photography is now allowed in the Cathedral when services are not taking place.

Westminster Abbey

Reopens Friday 21st May on selected days during the week.

At present access to The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Galleries and the side chapels (including those in the Lady Chapel – Elizabeth I and Mary Tudor, and the Stuart Chapel) is not possible due to social distancing guidelines.

Photography is now allowed in the Abbey when services are not taking place.

