A line of railway arches around Vauxhall station are to be redecorated, with the designs coming from an open competition.

The project is offering paid commissions for either digital artworks that will be printed on vinyl, or for artists to hand paint a mural on brickwork. There is a theme for the art, so your design has to be based on “Love Different”, to reflect the diverse cultures of the Vauxhall area.

The deadline for entries is 31st May 2021 for murals to be installed in mid-June 2021.

The arches to be painted all face Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens, whereas the digital art is to be installed in the windows of the arch tenants facing Albery Embankment.

Hand-painted mural artists will be paid at a day rate of £350 for their work (up to a maximum of £3,000 for four arches). Digital artists will be paid £500 for their digital artwork files to be printed and used as vinyl artworks in the windows.

If you’re interested in entering, then the full details are here.

The project is being funded by Vauxhall One, the local business development association.