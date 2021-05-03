Time for some family fun as Zippos Circus will be back on the road following a break due to you know what, with a Big Top tour with a cast of artists from around the globe.

If you book quickly, the first-night preview tickets are just a tenner each.

The old idea of lions and elephants has long since banned to where it belongs, and the circus is packed full of human acrobats and aerialists, comics and daredevil motorcyclists performing high-velocity stunts.

It’s a modern take on the classic.

Prices for the main dates range from £18.50 to £27.50, which is pretty decent value for shows that last nearly two hours, including a 15-minute interval.

The big tent will pitch up at:

Blackheath : 27th May – 8th June

: 27th May – 8th June East Ham : 10th June – 15th June

: 10th June – 15th June Figges Marsh, Mitcham : 17th June – 22nd June

: 17th June – 22nd June Oxted: 24th June – 29th June

Tickets can be booked here.

Note, that there’s now a minimum booking of two tickets.

Face coverings are mandatory throughout the show for everyone over 11 years old.