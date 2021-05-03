One weekend in June is seeing 200,000 free cinema tickets being offered by a range of small and independent cinemas.

They’re all cinemas that have received support from the National Lottery, and some 500 cinemas across the UK are participating, with 26 of them in London.

All you need is a National Lottery ticket, scratchcard or Instant Win game to apply for a pair of adult cinema tickets.

The free films weekend takes place on 19th-20th June.

Venues will show a range of films from classics to the latest releases, including BFI National Lottery-funded titles.

Tickets can be claimed here from Wednesday 16th June. Booking will be on a first come, first served basis, so put a note in your diaries.

At time of writing the list of participating London cinemas:

Aldgate Curzon Aldgate Battersea Archlight Cinema Bloomsbury Bertha DocHouse Brentford Watermans Brixton The Ritzy Bromley Bromley Picturehouse Clapham Clapham Picturehouse Crouch End Crouch End Picturehouse East Dulwich East Dulwich Picturehouse Greenwich Greenwich Picturehouse Hackney Hackney Picturehouse Hammersmith Riverside Studios Haymarket Empire Haymarket Mayfair Curzon Mayfair Notting Hill The Gate Richmond Curzon Richmond Soho Curzon Soho Stratford Stratford East Picturehouse Sutton Empire Sutton Walthamstow Empire Walthamstow Wandsworth Backyard Cinema Waterloo BFI Southbank West End Picturehouse Central West Norwood West Norwood Library & Picturehouse Whitechapel Genesis Cinema Wimbledon Curzon Wimbledon

National Lottery Cinema Weekend is an expansion on two previous Cinema Days (in 2018 and 2019), which enables players to access cinemas for free.