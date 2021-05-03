Posted on by Posted in London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

One weekend in June is seeing 200,000 free cinema tickets being offered by a range of small and independent cinemas.

They’re all cinemas that have received support from the National Lottery, and some 500 cinemas across the UK are participating, with 26 of them in London.

All you need is a National Lottery ticket, scratchcard or Instant Win game to apply for a pair of adult cinema tickets.

The free films weekend takes place on 19th-20th June.

Venues will show a range of films from classics to the latest releases, including BFI National Lottery-funded titles.

Tickets can be claimed here from Wednesday 16th June. Booking will be on a first come, first served basis, so put a note in your diaries.

At time of writing the list of participating London cinemas:

Aldgate Curzon Aldgate
Battersea Archlight Cinema
Bloomsbury Bertha DocHouse
Brentford Watermans
Brixton The Ritzy
Bromley Bromley Picturehouse
Clapham Clapham Picturehouse
Crouch End Crouch End Picturehouse
East Dulwich East Dulwich Picturehouse
Greenwich Greenwich Picturehouse
Hackney Hackney Picturehouse
Hammersmith Riverside Studios
Haymarket Empire Haymarket
Mayfair Curzon Mayfair
Notting Hill The Gate
Richmond Curzon Richmond
Soho Curzon Soho
Stratford Stratford East Picturehouse
Sutton Empire Sutton
Walthamstow Empire Walthamstow
Wandsworth Backyard Cinema
Waterloo BFI Southbank
West End Picturehouse Central
West Norwood West Norwood Library & Picturehouse
Whitechapel Genesis Cinema
Wimbledon Curzon Wimbledon

National Lottery Cinema Weekend is an expansion on two previous Cinema Days (in 2018 and 2019), which enables players to access cinemas for free.

