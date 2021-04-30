A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail no longer ‘a construction site’ but crucial trial runs yet to begin Construction News (£)

Mainline / Overground

Dozens of tenants have moved out of council blocks after HS2 works made them “virtually uninhabitable” – but a handful of leaseholders are stuck there with no chance of leaving. Camden New Journal

A tunnel at King’s Cross station that was closed in the 1970s has been reopened, with the first trains passing through just before 5am Monday morning. ianVisits

An early-morning train service from Oakham to London St Pancras will be replaced by a later service in May 2021 Stamford Mercury

Miscellaneous

Is it the end for mayoral transport powers in London? BBC News

The choice between Sadiq Khan and Shaun Bailey for London in the 2021 mayoral election comes down to two opposing views of what transport is for – and how to fund it. PMP

Green Party candidate for Mayor of London, Sian Berry, will today pledge to make fixing transport in outer London a top priority as part of her plan to keep London moving. London Post

Ministers and rail industry bosses are developing plans to entice passengers back on to trains, with reform of the ticketing system — particularly for commuters — the centrepiece of the proposals. FT (£)

Ex-Crossrail boss Wolstenholme joins Laing O’Rourke Construction Enquirer

In London, rail-side gardening blossoms during pandemic News

To commemorate 150 years of the IET, we look at feats of engineering from around the world… in this case, under the River Thames. IET

Mayor of London election: Where do the major candidates stand on transport? CityAM

Interview: Designing Britain’s biggest infrastructure project BD Online

And finally: The Train Drivers view – London to Leeds with LNER YouTube

—

The image above is from April 2017: The 100th anniversary of Marylebone Tube Station