Posted on by Posted in Transport News No Comments ↓

Luton Airport is currently building a new light rail link, and they’ve released an updated flythrough of the construction so far, also showing the trains in their maintenance area. At the moment, the link between the airport and the nearest railway station, Luton Airport Parkway is by a shuttle bus, but a new rail link with cable hauled trains will link them next year.

When it opens, journey times will be cut to just 4 minutes.

Most of the construction work is now completed and they are in the fitting-out stage, with ventilation fans and cabling being installed in the tunnel that passes under the runway.

At the stations, platform edge doors and the escalators have now been fitted.

Scheduled to open during 2022, ongoing restrictions permitting, it will enable rail journeys between the airport and St Pancras International of just 30 minutes.

The main contractors for the project are Volker Fitzpatrick-Kier (VFK) and Austria based Doppelmayr Cable Car. Meanwhile, Network Rail continues to work on the construction of the new overbridge, escalators and canopies at Luton Airport Parkway station.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Transport News