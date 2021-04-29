Luton Airport is currently building a new light rail link, and they’ve released an updated flythrough of the construction so far, also showing the trains in their maintenance area. At the moment, the link between the airport and the nearest railway station, Luton Airport Parkway is by a shuttle bus, but a new rail link with cable hauled trains will link them next year.

When it opens, journey times will be cut to just 4 minutes.

Most of the construction work is now completed and they are in the fitting-out stage, with ventilation fans and cabling being installed in the tunnel that passes under the runway.

At the stations, platform edge doors and the escalators have now been fitted.

Scheduled to open during 2022, ongoing restrictions permitting, it will enable rail journeys between the airport and St Pancras International of just 30 minutes.

The main contractors for the project are Volker Fitzpatrick-Kier (VFK) and Austria based Doppelmayr Cable Car. Meanwhile, Network Rail continues to work on the construction of the new overbridge, escalators and canopies at Luton Airport Parkway station.