Threatened with permanent closure, the Florence Nightingale Museum has secured enough support to be able to reopen, but only once a month

While it will not re-open fully for the foreseeable future, the Museum will return soon for a series of special monthly open days. The Museum’s Open Weekends will begin on Saturday 5 June 2021 and run on the first full weekend of each month for the rest of 2021.

The exhibition, Nightingale in 200 Objects, People & Places, which opened just days before the pandemic closed museums, will also remain in place for the rest of this year.

David Green, Director of the Florence Nightingale Museum, said, “Last year, our big plans for Florence’s bicentenary were stopped in an instant; we hope you will join us as we begin our comeback.”

The limited reopening has been made possible by support funding from the government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

Tickets need to be booked in advance and are available from here.

The Museum has also announced a series of walking tours, starting with a special birthday tour, marking the 201st anniversary of Florence’s birth. On the morning of 12 May, the Museum will lead a tour of her haunts, as well as buildings and neighbourhoods that played a significant part in her story.

Although the museum will be open one weekend per month to the general public, the school and group visits, which represented a substantial portion of the museum’s income, will also resume by appointment during the week.