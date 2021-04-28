The annual festival on the Southbank featuring a big purple cow is moving location this year, and ditching the cow.

The festival has filed an application to take over Cavendish Square, just off Oxford Street for the summer, running between 1st July to 26th September 2021.

And this year they’re installing a Spiegeltent, a large circular tent, originally a travelling tent based on a Dutch design, which will be able to hold up to 800 people (650 seated)

The tent will house a range of live cabaret, comedy, music and children’s theatre, and while entry to the tent will be ticketed, the rest of the park will remain open to the public, and activities, mainly food and drink will be open to passers-by.

The initial programme of shows will be announced and go on sale towards the end of May.

The new location will also support Westminster Council’s own plans to encourage people to return to the West End following the pandemic, with a range of outdoor entertainments and improvements.

The new location, Cavendish Square is a large park just behind John Lewis on Oxford Street, and sits above an underground car park. There are plans to close the car park and convert it into a new shopping centre.