The two Museums, of London, and of London Docklands have both confirmed they will reopen from 19th May, and are extending exhibitions that were to have closed during the lockdown.

The Museum of London’s exhibition, Dub London: Bassline of a City, celebrating dub reggae music and culture in the capital will be extended until 5 September 2021.

The reopening also means that Havering Hoard: A Bronze Age Mystery at the Museum of London Docklands will be extended until 22 August 2021.

This free major exhibition explores the largest Bronze Age hoard ever discovered in London with all 453 tools, weapons and other objects unearthed and on display to the public for the very first time.

Reopening the Museum of London Docklands also includes the extension of the Krios of Sierra Leone display at the Museum of London Docklands until 4 July 2021. The Krios of Sierra Leone explores the unique and largely untold history, heritage and culture of the Krio people of Sierra Leone by highlighting the architecture, language, lifestyle and traditions of the Krio community.

Both museums remain free to visit, but you will need to book a free ticket before visiting.

Both museums will be open from 10am – 5pm Wednesday to Sunday. However, from 29 May – 6 June and 19 July – Sunday 5 September, both sites will be open seven days a week from 10am-5pm for May half-term and the summer holidays respectively, depending on government guidance.