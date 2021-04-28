There’s an open-air art gallery just around the corner from Piccadilly Circus, and at the moment, it’s filled with portraits of people who have told their stories of lockdown life.

It’s an art installation by Andrea Tyrimos and consists of a series of portraits and audio recordings of the subject’s lockdown stories. The cabinets contain oil paintings on steel as well as portrait pencil studies of those who have taken part.

Without the audio recordings, it’s a bit of an odd undefined exhibition, of people’s faces. Quite appealing in its own way, but the St James’s Market Pavilion does seem to assume that visitors will know what the art is about before they visit as they rarely put up any explanatory signs.

The show will be on until the end of June 2021, you can listen to the stories at St James’s Market Pavilion every day from 8 am to 8 pm.

The Pavillion is at the junction of Carlton Street and St Albans Street, just off Haymarket (near Planet Hollywood).