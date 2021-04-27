Posted on by Posted in London Public Art No Comments ↓

A new mural designed by London-based artist Rob Lowe, AKA Supermundane, has appeared on the side of the London Graphic Centre in Covent Garden.

Central to the pastel-coloured artwork is the phrase ‘Creativity is in all of us’, rendered in Lowe’s trademark geometric and graphic style.

The wall it covered has long been a white blank space down the narrow road.

Artist Rob Lowe, says of the mural: “Creativity is in all of us, it might be buried deep in some, but it is there. It’s something we are all born with – to greater and lesser degrees – but as we get older we are told there are right and wrong ways to do things and many people lose confidence with making mistakes, which are essential in creativity. If we are not allowed to make mistakes we cannot be truly creative. Hopefully, this mural will encourage people to take a brush, pen, pencil, or anything you can make a mark with, and go for it.”

It’s not random street art though, but a commission by the local shopping area, The Yards, and was painted by Global Street Art Agency.

It’s on the side of the shop, facing Mercer Street.

