Posted on by Posted in London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

London Zoo is opening a new display space next month, dedicated to the smallest of animals.

Postponed from 2020 as a result of the global pandemic, Tiny Giants: From Minibeasts to Coral Reefs, replaces the old BUGS exhibit with a walk-through space surrounded by giant plants as you’re encouraged to see the world from the perspective of the tiny creatures.

A sort of real-life version of The Borrowers.

Jewel wasp (c) ZSL

There are displays that let you see through the eyes of a bug – from multi-lensed bees and HD vision jumping spiders to the psychedelic sight of a mantis shrimp – before trying to spot miniature masters of camouflage and meeting the multi-talented aquatic animals who clean our oceans, seas and rivers.

The display also includes a visit to the Zoo’s Partula Lab, where Critically Endangered tree snails are being reared as part of a vital breeding and reintroduction programme to save the species from extinction. Snails bred at London Zoo are later released on the islands of French Polynesia – after invasive predators drove the species to extinction in the 1960s.

And to complete, a for some, nerve-wracking passage through the UK’s only spider walkthrough – where nothing stands between visitors and a clutter of golden orb spiders in their webs.

Orb spider (c) ZSL

The new indoor display, Tiny Giants: From Minibeasts to Coral Reefs will open to the public on Monday 17 May, and is included with the normal admission charge to the Zoo.

Tickets to the zoo need to be booked in advance and are available here.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Ticket Alert