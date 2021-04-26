London Zoo is opening a new display space next month, dedicated to the smallest of animals.

Postponed from 2020 as a result of the global pandemic, Tiny Giants: From Minibeasts to Coral Reefs, replaces the old BUGS exhibit with a walk-through space surrounded by giant plants as you’re encouraged to see the world from the perspective of the tiny creatures.

A sort of real-life version of The Borrowers.

There are displays that let you see through the eyes of a bug – from multi-lensed bees and HD vision jumping spiders to the psychedelic sight of a mantis shrimp – before trying to spot miniature masters of camouflage and meeting the multi-talented aquatic animals who clean our oceans, seas and rivers.

The display also includes a visit to the Zoo’s Partula Lab, where Critically Endangered tree snails are being reared as part of a vital breeding and reintroduction programme to save the species from extinction. Snails bred at London Zoo are later released on the islands of French Polynesia – after invasive predators drove the species to extinction in the 1960s.

And to complete, a for some, nerve-wracking passage through the UK’s only spider walkthrough – where nothing stands between visitors and a clutter of golden orb spiders in their webs.

The new indoor display, Tiny Giants: From Minibeasts to Coral Reefs will open to the public on Monday 17 May, and is included with the normal admission charge to the Zoo.

Tickets to the zoo need to be booked in advance and are available here.