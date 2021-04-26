Posted on by Posted in Transport News 4 Comments ↓

A tunnel at King’s Cross station that was closed in the 1970s has been reopened, with the first trains passing through just before 5am this morning.

Disused tunnel on the right side (c) Network Rail

The final approach to King’s Cross station is through tunnels, and three double-track tunnels were built, but in 1977, the station was redesigned with a new layout between the tunnels and the platforms and the introduction of bi-directional working in the tunnels, so they closed one of the three tunnels as surplus to requirements.

However, with passenger numbers rising — in pre-pandemic times — and likely to eventually return to their pre-pandemic numbers, the station needs more capacity. Not so much in the station itself, but in the approach tunnels, which are a capacity bottleneck.

A major project to reopen the closed tunnel is being carried out along with a simplification of the track layout to improve reliability.

Edited track layout diagrams based on Network Rail originals

That work has been going on now for over a year, with new track layouts, signalling and preparing the tunnel for reopening. At the weekend, the signalling upgrade was completed with the handover from the old signal box to the York-based rail operating centre.

This morning, the old tunnel reopened, and trains from LNER and Great Northern made a synchronised arrival at King’s Cross.

At part of the wider works, Platforms 0-6 had been closed, but they have reopened today, while Platforms 7-11 have closed to allow the rest of the track layout to be realigned.

When combined with upgrades elsewhere on the route, the East Coast Upgrade will also deliver capacity for operators to run more trains, adding an extra 10,000 seats every day. Apart from increasing capacity on the line, the cleaned-up layout allows the new Azuma fleet to utilise its increased acceleration when leaving the station so journeys can be slightly quicker.

The works at King’s Cross are expected to be completed at the end of this year.

The tunnel ready for trains (c) Network Rail / East Coast Upgrade

  1. Brian Butterworth says:
    26 April 2021 at 11:03 am

    Not only this, but the Four Lines modernization has also reached full working on “SMA4” , so only Sloane Square to Bayswater (SMA5) is left to do on the crucial inner circle.

    What with platform 16 and 17 now been long enough for the Crossrail trains, it’s been a good few weeks for trains in Central London.

  2. Peter ALLAM says:
    26 April 2021 at 1:22 pm

    Are there any proposed solutions to alleviate delays between the Welwyn North & Woolmer Green existing twin track areas?

    • JAM says:
      26 April 2021 at 2:34 pm

      Virtually the only solution is to close Welwyn North (Perhaps with an alternative parkway station built on a new branch line nearby)- this would be far cheaper than rebuilding the viaduct and four-tracking the existing Welwyn north station.

    • Jon says:
      26 April 2021 at 5:03 pm

      I think the Mimram Valley and the Welwyn North tunnels would make the cost prohibitive.

