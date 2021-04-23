Posted on by Posted in Miscellaneous No Comments ↓

The famous throne from the famous TV series will be making a publicity appearance in London this summer to mark the 10th anniversary of the TV show.

The Iron Throne will be installed inside Leicester Square garden, to the west of the central fountain next to the Charlie Chaplin statue.

The indicative photos from the planning application are slightly generous in what the set-up will look like, as the side of the Iron Throne is in fact going to be clamped to the park bench to stop people walking off with it.

From the planning application

The throne is due to be unveiled on a date to be confirmed in June, having presumably missed the April anniversary due to you know what.

With any luck, it’ll be sanitised between people sitting on it by some dragon fire.

It’s all a publicity stunt for the release of each season of the series in 4K Ultra HD format, which is available to buy as a boxed set, but included season 8. Soon you can buy just seasons 1-7.

