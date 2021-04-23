Posted on by Posted in Transport News No Comments ↓

A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

Fenchurch Street station destined for a makeover

London Underground

An operation dedicated to the northern parts of the Victoria and Piccadilly lines of the London Underground has resulted in 66 arrests since the start of the year. BTP

The Northern line at Waterloo station has moved closer to having step-free access after a deal was signed with the developer of a new office block directly above it. ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Revealed – how has Crossrail boosted capital growth? Property Investor

As part of the Crossrail project, two platforms at Liverpool Street station have been lengthened, and one platform was taken out of action entirely. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Hackney volunteers tend to Overground station gardens Hackney Gazette

HS2 to identify skills shortages that could hamper project completion NCE (£)

HS2’s independent design panel has thrown its support behind plans to scale back plans for the new Euston station. Construction News

Eurostar is said to have secured a deal with its lenders to refinance a debt pile worth £400m as it looks to secure financial backing from the UK government. Yahoo News

Rail passengers can scan eTickets at Harpenden and Radlett stations after barcode readers were installed. Herts Advertiser

Miscellaneous

London bus and Underground use is continuing to increase OnLondon

A dissertation exploring how service improvements on the London Overground rail network have impacted houses prices has won a £1,000 prize. TransportXtra (£)

Group repeatedly kick man on floor at Upminster tube station during attack EssexLive

Man jailed for spitting at Northwick Park station staff Local Times

Probe launched as man dies on railway line after fleeing from police in west London Standard

And finally: Like New York’s version, the Camden Highline will be designed by James Corner, occupy a former rail track, and attract selfie-taking tourists. The New Yorker

The image above is from Sept 2019: Fenchurch Street station destined for a makeover

