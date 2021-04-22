The Acton Depot, where the London Transport Museum stores most of its trains, buses and ephemera is having a week-long Half-Term opening for families.

The Acton Depot is a massive shed of a space packed with old trains, a collection of old buses and trolleybuses, and a huge collection of old kit from tube stations.

Normally open a few weekends a year, for May Half-Term, the depot will be open most of the week for a family event. A range of challenges for families are being created and there’s a special spot the colour challenge for the youngest members of the family.

The Miniature Railway will be in action, and seating outdoors for a coffee and light lunch from Mini Bean Coffee.

All children will receive a free special activity pack to enjoy during and after their visit.

Early bird offer

Get a 20% discount on all full price adult and child tickets using the code ACTONEARLY when you book before midnight on 11 May 2021.

Tickets can be booked here.

There will also be more openings on 7th-8th August, 11th-15th August, and 23rd-26th September.