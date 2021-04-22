Posted on by Posted in London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

The Acton Depot, where the London Transport Museum stores most of its trains, buses and ephemera is having a week-long Half-Term opening for families.

The Acton Depot is a massive shed of a space packed with old trains, a collection of old buses and trolleybuses, and a huge collection of old kit from tube stations.

Normally open a few weekends a year, for May Half-Term, the depot will be open most of the week for a family event. A range of challenges for families are being created and there’s a special spot the colour challenge for the youngest members of the family.

The  Miniature Railway will be in action, and seating outdoors for a coffee and light lunch from Mini Bean Coffee.

All children will receive a free special activity pack to enjoy during and after their visit.

Early bird offer

Get a 20% discount on all full price adult and child tickets using the code ACTONEARLY when you book before midnight on 11 May 2021.

Tickets can be booked here.

There will also be more openings on 7th-8th August, 11th-15th August, and 23rd-26th September.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Ticket Alert