Posted on by Posted in Transport News No Comments ↓

As part of the Crossrail project, two platforms at Liverpool Street station have been lengthened, and one platform was taken out of action entirely.

At the moment, the future Elizabeth line trains that run between Liverpool Street and Shenfield are 7-carriages long, but to extend them to the full 9-carriages required two platforms to be lengthened.

Platform lengthening work (c) BCM

When the Elizabeth line is fully open, trains will mainly use the new underground platforms, but there will be a four trains per hour service between Gidea Park and Liverpool Street in the rush hours, and those will use the mainline station platforms.

Platforms 16 and 17 have now been lengthened, with the final works carried out over Easter. In order to fit the longer platforms in though, the neighbouring platform 18 had to be decommissioned entirely as the tracks leading to it were cut by the longer platform.

Cutting the track curve to platform 18 (c) BCM

The works, which included modular platform extensions, slab track installation, roof-mounted OLE and multidisciplinary design were carried out by BCM.

In related news, Network Rail also replaced worn-out timber sleepers on platforms 13 and 14, so they can now support 12 carriage trains instead of the previous limit on 8 carriage trains.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Transport News