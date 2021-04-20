Works to complete the Northern line extension to Battersea are continuing ahead of the line’s expected opening this Autumn.

An update has been sent to local residents, with the key progress updates summarised below.

Battersea Power Station

The main entrance to the Underground is starting to take shape. From the inside, the bronze roof appears to float above the escalators down to the ticket hall level and the glazed roof light floods the space with light.

Whist the internals of the entrance are well developed, the focus now is on finishing the exterior of the complex roof.

Below ground, works continue with the fit-out and completion of the premises of the mechanical, electrical and power aspects of the station. Over the coming months, they’ll be testing and commissioning the station equipment components, including the tunnel ventilation system.

Nine Elms

Much of the final finishes including cladding, flooring, glazing and signage are now installed, and they’ve been completing the lighting, cabling and equipment installation.

They have also begun testing and commissioning some of these systems as they prepare for trial operations to commence in the summer.

Kennington Park ventilation shaft

They’ve been building the external brickwork façade for the headhouse, as well as continuing with the fit-out below ground.

They have also made a start on the landscaping, with tree planting started, and they expect the hardstanding finishes to be installed in late April and the fencing in May.

They plan to open the reinstated park areas in the late Summer of this year.

Kennington Green ventilation shaft

They’re progressing with the landscaping; within the site boundary and much of the new granite perimeter of the green is now installed. They’ll be planting more trees, turf and wildflowers in April and have also begun the testing of some of the equipment and systems, including the ventilation fans.

Externally the new road/ paving surfaces on the southern side are on track to be finished in the coming weeks.