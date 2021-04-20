Southwark’s Borough Market has started offering evening dining after the market closes, with a number of market traders and restaurants offering meals.

Over 20 vendors are setting up tables in designated dining spaces in Borough Market Kitchen and Three Crown Square every evening of the week after the Market closes – offering dining amongst the Market’s Victorian architecture with the added security of a covered roof in many of the spaces.

Customers are advised to book tables in advance, however, all venues are able to offer walk-ins if space allows. You need to visit individual trader websites for opening days and to make a booking.

Borough Market Kitchen closes at 10pm, whilst restaurants are open until 11pm.

Borough Market Kitchen (open until 10pm)

Restaurants and bars (open until 11pm)

In January, the Market became the first outdoor venue to legally enforce the mandatory wearing of face masks. Controlled entry and exits points have been put in place to manage numbers and social distancing.

Borough Market’s internet-based delivery and collection service, Borough Market Online, is also available either by click and collect or via a doorstep drop delivery service, for those within a 10-mile radius of the Market.