A rainbow artwork has appeared in Soho Square to welcome Londoners out of the latest stage of lockdown restrictions.

Looking suspiciously like it should have a children’s swing in it, the 2-metre high tubular rainbow has been created by London-based artist Graham McLoughlin, and is said to reflect both the local gay community and the NHS rainbow

The artwork is called OHelloSunshine.

Graham McLoughlin’s work became more widely recognised following his HeartsOfLondon art installation in 2015, comprising 14 heart-shaped cycle stands across London to celebrate British design and promote cycling in the city.