Network Rail is giving advance notice of the planned disruption to train services across London in the early May Bank Holiday weekend, with many services reduced and some station closures.

Euston station

Euston Station will be closed between Sat 1st to Mon 3rd May due to works on the West Coast main line, and trains will stop/start at Milton Keynes.

People are being advised to travel either side of the bank holiday on Friday 30 April and Tuesday 4 May.

King’s Cross station

As part of the East Coast Upgrade, enhancement works are taking place between London King’s Cross and New Barnet/Belle Isle. A reduced timetable will be in operation and platforms 7-11 at King’s Cross will be out of use.

London Victoria / Southern trains

Due to resignalling and track upgrade work at London Victoria, there will be no Southern trains running to/from London Victoria.

This affects all Southern routes to / from London Victoria and also between East Croydon and Milton Keynes Central.

Most trains will be diverted to operate to and from London Bridge, running to an amended timetable with some extended journey times.

Thameslink / East Midlands Railway

Track renewals and remodelling works between West Hampstead and Mill Hill Broadway to enable one of the platforms for the new Brent Cross station to be built.

As a result, some Thameslink and East Midlands Railway services will be slightly reduced.

Liverpool Street / Greater Anglia / TfL Rail / London Overground

There will be track renewals, structures works, footbridge strengthening and platform remodelling between London Liverpool Street and Chelmsford and between Shenfield and Southend Victoria to improve infrastructure reliability and prepare for the introduction of Elizabeth Line services.

Greater Anglia – services will be affected between London and Norwich and London and Southend Victoria.

TfL Rail – no service between Liverpool Street and Shenfield. Replacement buses operate. Customers can use Central line services between Liverpool Street and Stratford / Newbury Park.

c2c services – Basildon line services will be diverted to Fenchurch Street, and additionally, will call at West Ham.

South Western Railway (SWR)

Buses will replace SWR services between Surbiton and Leatherhead and Guildford.

Buses will also replace SWR services between Barnes and Feltham via Hounslow.