The Science Museum will reopen its doors following the lockdown with an exhibition that looks at how mankind could remove CO2 from the atmosphere to mitigate climate change.

Alongside efforts to reduce greenhouse gas at source and prevent it from getting into the atmosphere, scientists are exploring ways to actively remove and store carbon dioxide, a key area of innovation in the fight against climate change.

The new exhibition, Our Future Planet will show off some of the technologies being developed that could suck CO2 out of the atmosphere and store it elsewhere so that climate change effects can be reduced.

Objects on display will include the first prototype mechanical tree that absorbs carbon dioxide from the atmosphere – Klaus Lackner’s Mechanical Tree – on display in the UK for the first time.

The exhibition will explore how we can use these techniques to reduce atmospheric carbon, and how this carbon can be held in mass storage or used to create everyday products like building materials, toothpaste or even vodka.

The exhibition, Our Future Planet will be free to visit.

The museum reopens on 19th May, and free tickets to visit need to be booked in advance here. The museum will be open 5 days a week initially, Wed-Sun.

During school holidays the museum is open seven days a week.

Elsewhere in the museum, two paid venues will also open – the child-friendly Wonderlab, and the recently refurbished IMAX cinema.