A regular steam train service will resume this summer running three times a day between London Victoria and Windsor & Eton Riverside stations.

Approaching Windsor Riverside (c) Steam Dreams

The Royal Windsor Steam Express started as an experimental idea before the pandemic as a once-a-week service from Waterloo, but proved popular, so this Summer, in addition to shifting to Victoria station, it will run every day.

The trains depart London Victoria at 8am, 11am and 2pm, arriving in Windsor 90 minutes later.

The summer trips start from 1st June, and there will be three classes of trip:

£39 – Standard – 1960’s open carriages with large picture windows with individual seating around tables for 4.

£59 – First Class – Seating in open plan carriages with tables for 2* or 4 dressed with white tablecloths. Complimentary tea and coffee will be served.

£89 – Pullman Style Dining – Passengers will be seated in armchair style seats at tables for 2* or 4 in elegant 1950’s carriages with wood-panelled walls, table lamps and curtains at the window. A Champagne Brunch will be served on the two morning trains and Champagne Cream Tea on the afternoon trip.

*supplement applies for tables for 2

Note that this trip is one-way only.

Details are here.

 

There’s a lot to see in Windsor, from the obvious Castle, to the Long Walk and Copper Horse, the riverside, Eton town centre (the college tours are cancelled this year), and Windsor town centre.

