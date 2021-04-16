A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Night Tube won’t start running again until 2022, TfL boss Andy Byford reveals Standard

Debden tube station has become the latest to get step-free access with the opening of a new footbridge with lifts linking the two platforms. ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail project representative Jacobs has raised concerns about the growing list of work that is being deferred on the project. NCE

A technical amendment has been made that will give the Mayor of London an additional 10 years to be able to impose a Crossrail levy on property developers in London. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

HS2 contractors fill in Euston protest tunnels NCE

Progress works on the new Brent Cross West station ianVisits

A long-running dispute over the role of train guards which caused widespread passenger disruption on South Western Railway has ended. BBC News

London council loses High Court battle to impose greater controls on HS2 lorry movements Planning Resource (£)

Sleeper trains could soon run from London to Europe’s cities The Guardian

Train pain: some rail fares have risen twice as fast as inflation since privatisation Independent (£)

Miscellaneous

Global has significantly increased digital inventory available to programmatic buyers on DAX, by adding the London Underground and National Rail to its programmatic platform. Mediatel

A trial of putting parcel lockers for online shopping in TfL car parks and stations is to be substantially expanded. ianVisits

London Mayor Election 2021: What’s really been happening with transport and TfL? OnLondon

Stratford beat commuter hubs King’s Cross and Waterloo to become the busiest station on the TfL network last year Newham Recorder

HS2 grave discovery of Matthew Flinders, reburial delayed Spalding Today

MyClearMask, the transparent face-covering designed to protect frontline employees while increasing customer engagement by allowing smiles to be seen, has been listed with Heathrow Express Moodie Davitt

Toy train packaging turns into a London Underground station ianVisits

Rail companies apologise after Prince Philip ‘mark of respect’ leaves websites inaccessible Disability News

London’s transport struggles: Crossrail delays, a TfL cash crisis and Sadiq Khan’s backtrack on fares Standard

And finally: A geographical tube zones map Mapping London

—

The image above is from April 2015: Photos from inside Down Street disused tube station