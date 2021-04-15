Posted on by Posted in Transport News No Comments ↓

Works to build a new Thameslink station just to the south of Brent Cross progressed over the Easter weekend as Network Rail lifted and moved some of the redesigned track between West Hampstead and Mill Hill Broadway.

This work to improve the track layout, as well as vital changes to the signalling, will continue over the two May Bank Holidays. It will allow one of the stations new platforms to be built between Hendon and Cricklewood, to connect with the rest of the line.

The first train pulled into the new tracks early on Easter Monday morning, so passengers between Hendon and Cricklewood will now get the opportunity to see Brent Cross West’s platforms being constructed.

View from cab of train parked in new sidings (c) Brent Cross Cricklewood regeneration programme

The new Brent Cross West station will have four platforms serving the Midland Main Line between Hendon and Cricklewood stations. With the first of three remodelled tracks completed the team will turn their attention towards remodelling the track for the space needed to create the station’s ‘fast’ platforms next month during the May bank holidays.

VolkerFitzpatrick also completed their planned works to install 35 more piles to the slow line platform during the weekend.

The station is on track for completion next year and is due to open in December 2022.

There is also agreement to provide passive provision within the station if the planned West London Orbital (WLO) railway line is developed in the future.

