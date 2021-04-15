Posted on by Posted in Museums No Comments ↓

Charles Dickens family home, now a museum, has confirmed that it will be reopening on 19th May, and its Technicolour Dickens exhibition has been extended for an extra month.

The museum, which is made up of Dickens own home, and the neighbouring house for exhibition spaces, will initially be open Wed-Sun weekly, and visits will need to be booked in advance.

In addition, the exhibition, Technicolour Dickens, which was due to close this month has been extended, so there’s one month to pay a visit if you haven’t already been.

The museum reopens on 19th May, and the exhibition will run until 16th June.

The exhibition shows how images of Dickens were consumed and circulated as soon as he found fame, throughout his career and after his death.

Tickets can be booked here.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Museums