Charles Dickens family home, now a museum, has confirmed that it will be reopening on 19th May, and its Technicolour Dickens exhibition has been extended for an extra month.

The museum, which is made up of Dickens own home, and the neighbouring house for exhibition spaces, will initially be open Wed-Sun weekly, and visits will need to be booked in advance.

In addition, the exhibition, Technicolour Dickens, which was due to close this month has been extended, so there’s one month to pay a visit if you haven’t already been.

The museum reopens on 19th May, and the exhibition will run until 16th June.

The exhibition shows how images of Dickens were consumed and circulated as soon as he found fame, throughout his career and after his death.

Tickets can be booked here.