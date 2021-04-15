Posted on by Posted in London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

The Natural History Museum has confirmed its reopening from Monday 17th May, and booking for tickets opens today.

They will also be reopening with full hours unlike the partial opening last time we attempted to come out of a lockdown, and the two main exhibitions will also reopen.

A new display, Our Broken Planet: How We Got Here and Ways to Fix It will open on 21st May, so you might want to avoid the first few days of the reopening so you can take in the new exhibition.

The vast majority of the Museum’s galleries will be open alongside its wildlife garden. Food and drink will be available to purchase either as takeaways or to enjoy at socially distanced seating. Transactions will be contactless where possible, but cash will be accepted.

The Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition and the Harry Potter based Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature will also reopen, with tickets on sale for those exhibitions today.

Extended evening openings of Wildlife Photographer of the Year and Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature resume from the end of May.

The Museum will return to its usual opening hours of 10-6pm, seven days a week.

Tickets to the museum and exhibitions are available here.

