London’s West End galleries are having a collective late night opening to encourage people back to the area after the lockdown relaxes.
At the moment a total of 33 galleries across Soho, Fitzrovia, St James’s and Marylebone will be participating, all of them open until 8pm on Friday 23rd April.
The idea is that people can hop between the galleries throughout the evening.
List of galleries as of 5 April 2021
Fitzrovia
- Alison Jacques, The Gee’s Bend Quiltmakers, https://www.alisonjacquesgallery.com, 2 December–25 April 2021, Monday–Sunday 10am–6pm
Mayfair
- Almine Rech, Sam McKinniss: Country Western, 15 April–22 May, Tuesday–Saturday 10am–6pm (TBC)
- Cardi Gallery, Paolo Canevari: Self-Portrait | Autoritratto, (virtually opened 21 Feb) 12 April–6 June 2021, Monday–Friday 10am–6pm, Saturdays 11am–5pm
- Carpenters Workshop Gallery, Tiss-Tiss, 22 April–27 August, Monday–Friday 10am–6pm
- David Zwirner, Frank Walter / Luc Tuymans: Monkey Business, 15 April–22 May 2021, Tuesday–Saturday 10am–6pm, by appointment only
- E & R Cyzer, Miro, Tuesday–Friday 10am–6pm
- Flowers Gallery, Bernard Cohen : Interiors, 14 April–22 May
- Galerie Boulakia, https://boulakia.gallery, Monday–Friday 10am–6pm
- Galerie Max Hetzler, Navid Nuur: Apart from the secret that it holds, 12 April–24 April
- Hauser & Wirth, Charles Gaines: Multiples of Nature, Trees and Faces, (virtually opened 29 Jan) 12 April–1 May, Monday-Saturday 10am–6pm
- JD Malat Gallery, Katrin Fridriks: A Certain Blue Enters Your Soul, 12 April – 9 May, Monday–Friday 10am–6pm, Saturdays 12–6pm
- Lisson Gallery, Jonathan Monk: Not Me, Me, 20 January–24 April, Tuesday–Saturday 11am–6pm
- Lyndsey Ingram, Lucy Sparrow’s Bourdon Street Chemist, 19 April –8 May, Monday–Friday 10am–6pm
- Marlborough, Victor Pasmore: Line & space, 13 April–4 June, Monday–Friday 10am–6pm, Saturdays by appointment only
- MASSIMODECARLO, Jessie Homer French – West Coast, 15 February–8 May, Tuesday–Saturday 10am–6pm (TBC)
- Mazzoleni, Post War Italian Art Tales, 12 April–29 May, Monday–Friday 10am–6pm, Saturday 11am–5pm
- Opera Gallery, Anthony James x W1 Curate, 12 April – 26 April, Monday–Sunday 10am–6pm
- Parafin Gallery, Melanie Smith: Leave it to the Amateurs, 13 April–26 June 2021, Tuesday–Saturday 10am–6pm
- Pippy Houldsworth Gallery, Phumelele Tshabalala, Becoming water from the same source, 19 March–1 May 2021, Monday–Friday 10am–6pm, Saturday 12–6pm
- Robilant+Voena, Stephen Appleby-Barr: New Work, 12 April–15 May, Monday–Friday 10am–6pm, Saturday by appointment
- Saatchi Yates, Allez La France!, 3 March–15 May, Monday–Saturday 10am–6pm, Sunday 12–6pm
- Simon Lee Gallery, Mika Tajima: Regulation; Dexter Dalwood: Collages 1999 – 2011, 12 April–8 May, Monday–Saturday 10am–6pm
- Sprovieri, Pavel Pepperstein: Song of Liberty, https://www.sprovieri.com/exhibitions, 23 April – to be confirmed, Monday–Friday 10am–6pm, Saturdays by appointment
- Sprüth Magers, Thomas Demand, 12 April–15 May, Tuesday–Saturday 11am–5pm
- The Mayor Gallery, Three Colours: Red White Blue, 12 April–28 May, Monday–Friday 10am–5:30pm
Marylebone
- Arcadia Missa, Penny Goring, No Escape from Blood Castle, https://arcadiamissa.com/
- Workplace, Matt Stokes : This Liberty, https://www.workplacegallery.co.uk/exhibitions/249/overview/, 15 April–28 May, Wednesday–Friday 12–6pm
St James’s
- Modern Art, Sanya Kantarovsky & Camille Blatrix, 23 April–22 May, Wednesday–Saturday 12–5pm
- Stoppenbach & Delestre, 19th & 20th Century French Art
Soho
- Frith Street Gallery, Contemporary Excavations, Reopening 13 April 2021, Tuesday–Saturday 11am–5pm (TBC)
- Karsten Schubert London | Room 2, Alison Wilding: Mesmer, Again, 12 April–20 May, Monday–Friday 11am–6pm by appointment
- Southard Reid, Vivian Lynn: Mind Fields, 14 April –19 June 2021, Tuesday–Saturday, 12–6pm
- The Fine Art Society, 20th Century Art & Design, 12 April–31 May, Monday–Friday 11am–6pm, Saturdays by appointment
All visitors will be asked to wear face coverings within galleries unless exempt. Hand sanitizer will be available in each gallery. Galleries have maximum capacities which they will adhere to for social distancing rules.
Leave a Reply