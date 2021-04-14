London’s West End galleries are having a collective late night opening to encourage people back to the area after the lockdown relaxes.

At the moment a total of 33 galleries across Soho, Fitzrovia, St James’s and Marylebone will be participating, all of them open until 8pm on Friday 23rd April.

The idea is that people can hop between the galleries throughout the evening.

List of galleries as of 5 April 2021

Fitzrovia

Alison Jacques, The Gee’s Bend Quiltmakers, https://www.alisonjacquesgallery.com, 2 December–25 April 2021, Monday–Sunday 10am–6pm

Mayfair

Marylebone

Arcadia Missa , Penny Goring, No Escape from Blood Castle, https://arcadiamissa.com/

, Penny Goring, No Escape from Blood Castle, https://arcadiamissa.com/ Workplace, Matt Stokes : This Liberty, https://www.workplacegallery.co.uk/exhibitions/249/overview/, 15 April–28 May, Wednesday–Friday 12–6pm

St James’s

Soho

All visitors will be asked to wear face coverings within galleries unless exempt. Hand sanitizer will be available in each gallery. Galleries have maximum capacities which they will adhere to for social distancing rules.