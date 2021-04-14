Posted on by Posted in Art No Comments ↓

London’s West End galleries are having a collective late night opening to encourage people back to the area after the lockdown relaxes.

At the moment a total of 33 galleries across Soho, Fitzrovia, St James’s and Marylebone will be participating, all of them open until 8pm on Friday 23rd April.

The idea is that people can hop between the galleries throughout the evening.

List of galleries as of 5 April 2021

Fitzrovia

Mayfair

Marylebone

St James’s

Soho

All visitors will be asked to wear face coverings within galleries unless exempt. Hand sanitizer will be available in each gallery. Galleries have maximum capacities which they will adhere to for social distancing rules.

