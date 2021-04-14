Following a year of stop-start closures, the V&A Museum says that it will reopen its doors to visitors on Wednesday 19th May 2021. They will also be reopening their exhibition, Bags: Inside Out, which opened last December only to close only a couple of weeks later as we went back into lockdown.

Visitors might however want to hold off a return for a few weeks, as two more major exhibitions are opening.

The Alice in Wonderland exhibition, Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser, opens on 22nd May, and the following week, their new Iran exhibition, Epic Iran also opens.

The three exhibitions:

Bags: Inside Out runs from 19th May 2021 to 16th January 2022

Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser runs from 22nd May – 31st December 2021

Epic Iran runs from 29th May – 12th September 2021

The museum will be open Wednesday to Sunday each week from 10am to 5:45pm.

Tickets to visit the museum are free and need to be booked in advance from here, and tickets to the exhibitions are paid, and also need to be booked in advance.

If planning to visit all three exhibitions, that will cost £50, so it will be worth considering joining the museum membership, as that gives you free entry to all their paid exhibitions as well as a host of other benefits.

The cost of membership is £70 per year, details here.