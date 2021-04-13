The Charterhouse, a seven-acre former monastery hidden behind high walls in Clerkenwell has confirmed that it will be resuming tours from Tuesday 1st June.

From that date, there will be two tours a day at 11am and 2:15pm, taking in the buildings or the gardens running Tuesdays to Saturdays.

The site, which dates back to 1348, and includes buildings, interiors and collections dating from each century since had rarely been open to the public until regular tours started a few years ago. Only for the site to close again due to the lockdown.

Something that started before the lockdown, and was completed during it was the complete refurbishment of its Great Chamber, restoring the Elizabethan era decoration to its original appearance.

The recently opened museum will also be part of the tour, and as it’s fairly small, can currently only be visited on the guided tours.

Tours can be booked in advance here.