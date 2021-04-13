A trial of putting parcel lockers for online shopping in TfL car parks and stations is to be substantially expanded.

The locker firm, InPost has run a trial with TfL at six locations, and has now signed a deal to expand that to 60 locations across London. More than 25 new lockers have already been installed, with plans to double this by the end of the summer.

Primarily situated within TfL’s car parks close by to tube and rail stations, the lockers allow selected retailers to drop off online shopping deliveries for collection by customers who might not be at home when the delivery is due. They also allow returns of unwanted items for some retailers.

Apart from the consumer benefit, the company touts the reduced road traffic caused by delivery vans driving door-to-door to drop off parcels.

Current live locations include Newbury Park tube station, Ickenham tube station and Victoria Coach station.

The new InPost lockers are set to be operational across more than 60 commuter station car parks by June 2021 and will be available for use from July 2021.