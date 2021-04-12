Posted on by Posted in Transport News 1 Comment ↓

A few years ago, a father of a 4-year old boy turned to a 3D printer to make some London Underground trains, and now they’re on sale.

The three carriage train set is compatible with all standard wooden track brands such as Brio, Ikea & more, and inside the box is a plastic track you clip the existing wooden tracks into. The trains pop-open as well.

What makes these stand out from your run of the mill train sets is that the packing box converts into a model tube station, based on the Leslie Green stations with their famous ox-blood tiles on the surface and decorative tiles on the platforms.

It’s a nice touch to a model railway gift.

Made from 60% recyclable plastic and 40% wood, the Trainyard set is fully licenced by TfL.

They’re now working on DLR and Elizabeth line trains.

The London Underground train is currently available from Amazon, the LT Museum shop, or direct from Trainyard.

One comment
  1. Sykobee says:
    12 April 2021 at 1:22 pm

    The box turning into a station is a really neat idea.

    Reply

