Spencer House, a rather grand house overlooking Green Park is resuming Sunday tours of its main state rooms from June.

Spencer House has recognised as one of the most ambitious aristocratic townhouses ever built in London and is the city’s only great eighteenth-century private palace to survive intact. Used as offices between the 1920s-80s, the interior was given a full restoration to its 1780s appearance.

The house tours are for eight of the state rooms and last around an hour.

The tours cost £15.50 per adult, £12.50 for concessions/children, £8 for Art Fund members, and free for Historic Houses members.

