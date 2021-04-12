Spencer House, a rather grand house overlooking Green Park is resuming Sunday tours of its main state rooms from June.
Spencer House has recognised as one of the most ambitious aristocratic townhouses ever built in London and is the city’s only great eighteenth-century private palace to survive intact. Used as offices between the 1920s-80s, the interior was given a full restoration to its 1780s appearance.
The house tours are for eight of the state rooms and last around an hour.
The tours cost £15.50 per adult, £12.50 for concessions/children, £8 for Art Fund members, and free for Historic Houses members.
This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.
It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.
Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.
If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.
Leave a Reply