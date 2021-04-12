Posted on by Posted in Transport News No Comments ↓

Debden tube station has become the latest to get step-free access with the opening of a new footbridge with lifts linking the two platforms.

Debden Station (c) TfL

At the moment, there are two footbridges over the station – one 1970s footbridge that gives the public a way over the railway, and one inside the station ticket area for the platforms.

The existing platform footbridge is the original GER footbridge from 1890, made in Millwall by Joseph Westood, so rather than replacing it, London Underground has built a new footbridge further along the platform, where there’s also more space for the 17-person rated lifts.

The lifts are large not necessarily due to the need to carry 17 people at a time, but to be able to have enough space for wheelchairs. The new footbridge is also only for the lift passengers, as there’s only a staff access staircase. The existing staircase will continue to provide foot passenger access between the stations.

Debden Station (c) TfL

Debden station opened as a single platform station in April 1865, and was originally called Chigwell Road, but was renamed just a few months later as Chigwell Lane.

It was enlarged in 1893 when the single railway track and platform were doubled to the station’s current layout.

Initially, a mainline railway service operated by the Great Eastern Railway, it was handed over to London Underground in 1938, but due to the war, conversion to tube trains didn’t happen until September 1949, which is when it was renamed for a third time – to Debden.

Although the current ticket hall looks rather shabby, it’s a fairly rare example of early 1970s London Underground architecture.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with: , ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Transport News