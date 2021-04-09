A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Mayor Sadiq Khan plans to ban London Underground gambling ads Gambling News

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Trial runs of Elizabeth line trains through the centre of London have not yet started, despite Crossrail leaders hoping the phase would begin last month. Construction News

Mainline / Overground

Southeastern now running longer trains to increase passenger capacity Rail Advent

The London Overground, a huge swathe of Orange on the tube map could be broken up into individually named lines, if Sadiq Khan is reelected as Mayor of London next month. ianVisits

Keep the Eurostar running after Covid and Brexit Bloomberg

Britain’s steam trains could run faster and spend less time in the sidings because of fewer engines on the track owing to Covid Telegraph (£)

Plans for a western rail link to Heathrow Aiport have been paused by Network Rail. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

Can public transit survive the pandemic? London’s new Transport Commissioner wants you to believe it can Time

What a Watford London Underground tube or tram network could look like Herts Mercury

The Parsons Green bomber has told a judge he is “destined for hellfire” at a hearing over an alleged attack on a prison guard. Independent

Station mural offers new, welcoming look to East Croydon Inside Croydon

Multichannel operator UKTV has commissioned a documentary series on model railway brand Hornby for its factual network Yesterday. C21Media

Belly Mujinga: Vigils to honour rail worker who died with Covid after being ‘spat at’ ITV

It’s more than half a century since a train last ran through Crouch End railway station in north London. But there are probably more people wandering along its platforms today than at the height of the steam railway era. The Beyonder

And finally: Is the Trans Europe Express to return to the rails? The New European

—

The image above is from April 2013: In praise of Euston Railway Station