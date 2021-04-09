A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
Mayor Sadiq Khan plans to ban London Underground gambling ads Gambling News
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
Trial runs of Elizabeth line trains through the centre of London have not yet started, despite Crossrail leaders hoping the phase would begin last month. Construction News
Mainline / Overground
Southeastern now running longer trains to increase passenger capacity Rail Advent
The London Overground, a huge swathe of Orange on the tube map could be broken up into individually named lines, if Sadiq Khan is reelected as Mayor of London next month. ianVisits
Keep the Eurostar running after Covid and Brexit Bloomberg
Britain’s steam trains could run faster and spend less time in the sidings because of fewer engines on the track owing to Covid Telegraph (£)
Plans for a western rail link to Heathrow Aiport have been paused by Network Rail. ianVisits
Miscellaneous
Can public transit survive the pandemic? London’s new Transport Commissioner wants you to believe it can Time
What a Watford London Underground tube or tram network could look like Herts Mercury
The Parsons Green bomber has told a judge he is “destined for hellfire” at a hearing over an alleged attack on a prison guard. Independent
Station mural offers new, welcoming look to East Croydon Inside Croydon
Multichannel operator UKTV has commissioned a documentary series on model railway brand Hornby for its factual network Yesterday. C21Media
Belly Mujinga: Vigils to honour rail worker who died with Covid after being ‘spat at’ ITV
It’s more than half a century since a train last ran through Crouch End railway station in north London. But there are probably more people wandering along its platforms today than at the height of the steam railway era. The Beyonder
And finally: Is the Trans Europe Express to return to the rails? The New European
