A ‘Photography Quarter’ is being created just off Oxford Street, and near to the Photography Gallery.

The project will see Ramillies Street, Ramillies Place, Hills Place and a small section of Great Marlborough Street transformed into a regularly changing photography gallery.

The aim is for the area to act as an open-air gallery space for the public with an annual ‘Photographers’ Gallery’ programme of light projections and large-scale art lining the streets.

In addition to the photography displays, additional seating and more planting will be installed, and a range of — to be specified — events will be taking place.

Work on the outdoor gallery has started, and completion is expected by Spring 2022.