Plans for a western rail link to Heathrow Aiport have been paused by Network Rail.
The planned Western Rail Link to Heathrow (WRLtH) is designed to make it much easier for people to the western side of the airport to arrive by train, as at the moment, visits can involve heading further into London, then taking a train back out to the airport.
Although the project had been delayed due to the pandemic, it was still under development.
Originally slated to be completed by 2021, the £900 million railway link had already had its construction start pushed back to 2024, and is now likely to be even later than that.
The minutes of a Network Rail board meeting that have just been published reveal that “the project was being brought to a controlled pause, to a point where it could be picked up again at some future point”
Mike Gallop, Western Route Director at Network Rail added that the “people working on this project were being reallocated to other projects.” and that “the DfT would periodically update its business case for WRLtH, reflecting any significant changes to both the aviation and rail sectors as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.”
Although the rail link is classified as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project, funding for it is dependent on contributions from Heathrow Airport and the aviation industry in general. With air travel in the doldrums at the moment, they are not in a position to stump up the money.
I still think the western link isn’t the right move. Passengers from Reading, Bristol, Swindon ect. will be able to get to Heathrow via a single change at Hayes or OOC once Crossrail is complete. You’re also not going to divert those long distance services via Heathrow anyway, so they’ll still require a change at Reading. Meanwhile, the journey from Southampton, Portsmouth, Woking or Guildford requires at least two changes and in most cases, travel via central London, which is significatly slower than going by car.
A Heathrow Southern link would have all the same benefits as a western link (it could still connect to Reading via Bracknell- Crossrail services could be extended to Reading this way) but with significant added benefits including:
– Direct services to Heathrow from the south-western network.
– A direct route to Waterloo via Richmond could be created, better connecting south-west London to the airport and giving passengers an alternative route into London.
– A direct route to Gatwick via Guildford could be created which could be very popular.
– This would also mean a single change connection for places like Brighton, also meaning passengers don’t need to travel via central London.
– Traffic on the M25 would be reduced by giving the south west a direct public transport connection to Heathrow.
– Heathrow Express services could potentially be extended to give Woking, Basingstoke ect. a direct service to Paddington, easing pressure on the SWML and giving customers more choice (Waterloo isn’t a great terminus if you’re headed to West London).
– If the Heathrow Express was extended, it could give places like Woking, Basingstoke, Southampton, Portsmouth ect. a direct service to Old Oak Common too, for HS2. Without this link, passengers would need to travel into Waterloo and get the train to Euston for HS2.