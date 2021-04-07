Posted on by Posted in London's Pocket Parks No Comments ↓

This is today a modest park with a playground that conveniently faces onto a canal dock, but was once mainly industrial.

When the Regents Canal was completed in 1820, the dock was added as the Regents Canal Basin, and lined with warehouses for the cargo boats plying the canal.

In the 19th century the site was occupied by a Paper Staining Works, then later Chemical Works and Drugs Manufactory – the British Drug Houses, who over time expanded to take over most of the land around the dock.

There also at the time used to be a footbridge across the City Road Basin, which is probably missed by people today facing a long walk around the dock.

By the 1950s, its surroundings were largely derelict, with an early Graham Street park had been created on cleared land in the late 1980s, but a programme of regeneration began in 2004, involving several large-scale residential developments, and public access to the basin was provided for the first time in 2009.

The park was given a revamp in early 2015 reopening with a new children’s play area replacing a defunct paddling pool and overgrown shrubs. Local history boards were also added at the time.

Today it’s a nice patch of green in an area that’s mainly buildings and a canal, so giving a respite for tired feet on a walk. A lot of seating unsurprisingly faces onto the canal dock, while newer wooden benches have been added to one side where a rose garden was planted in 2012.

I missed it on my visit, as it’s quite well hidden, but the pocket park extends further down the dock than it appears, and you have to go around the side of the rowing club building to find the extension.

There’s also an active local community group looking after the park.

Tagged with:
