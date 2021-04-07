Normally not part of the tourist visits, this summer the garden at Buckingham Palace will be opened to the public for the first time, and they’re allowing picnics on the lawn.

The garden is the largest private garden in London, and although tourists can walk around the edge when leaving the Palace going into the garden has not been allowed.

Until now.

Visitors will be able to explore a route through the garden that encompasses the 156-metre Herbaceous Border, plane trees planted by and named after Queen Victoria and Prince Albert and views of the island and its beehives across the 3.5-acre lake.

The unique opportunity to have a summer picnic on one of the lawns will be part of the visit.

The walk around the gardens will be by self-guided tour, but additional features in the south-west of the garden, including the Rose Garden, summer house and wildflower meadow, can be viewed through one of the guided tours that will run each day.

In addition, on weekends in April and May, there will be guided tours of the garden in springtime, with its meadows carpeted with primroses and bluebells, and flowering camellia, magnolia and azalea shrubs and trees.

The spring guided tours will run on Fridays and weekends from Friday 21st May to Sunday 20th June 2021 and cost £21.50 for adults. Tickets can be booked here.

The garden’s summer opening will run from Friday 9th July to Sunday 19th September 2021 and costs £16.50 for adults. If you want the guided tour, add £6.50. Tickets can be booked here.

Entry to the gardens will be through the Royal Mews on Buckingham Palace Road.

A book about the garden was recently published. If you want to picnic in style, then the LT Museum has a Routemaster moquette picnic set.

Although Buckingham Palace itself will not open for its usual tours this summer, there will be a selection of weekend guided tours available.

Buckingham Palace’s spring guided tours will run on Fridays and weekends from Friday, 21 May to Sunday, 20 June 2021. Tickets are priced at £47.50 for adults, available here.

The State Rooms and Garden at Buckingham Palace will run six times a day on weekends from Saturday, 10 July to Sunday, 19 September 2021. Tickets are priced at £60 for adults, available here.

In line with the easing of Government restrictions, Royal Collection Trust shops in London will reopen from Monday, 12 April.