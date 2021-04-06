Taste of London, a festival of food held in Regent’s Park has confirmed that it will be returning this summer after being cancelled, twice, last year.
Normally an event around a single weekend, this year it will be spread over two weekends in July to support the social distancing that’s likely to still be in force to some degree or other at the time.
As an outdoor event though it’s unlikely to be affected by any unforeseen lockdowns.
The festival based in Regent’s Park will be open for a full 10 days between 7th-11th July and 14th-18th July.
Tickets go on sale on Friday 30th April — although if you sign up for their newsletter, you get early-bird tickets from Wednesday 28th April.
Taste of London
