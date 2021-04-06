The London Overground, a huge swathe of Orange on the tube map could be broken up into individually named lines, if Sadiq Khan is reelected as Mayor of London next month.

During the launch of his election manifesto, he said that “TfL’s London Overground network has grown considerably over recent years, and to reflect this I’ll launch a programme to name individual routes, giving each its own identity.”

The line is increasingly unwieldy as a single named monolith, and there have been occasional half-hearted calls for the line to be broken up into separate names.

This is no more evident than during rail disruptions, where a person is told could be warned that there are closures on the London Overground, only to find it’s on the other side of the city from the section of track they are planning to use.

This is going to be one of those common-sense decisions that will lead to an exceptional amount of heat and bad tempers as people squabble over the names to be chosen.

You only have to look at how people reacted when it was decided that the Crossrail project will open as the Elizabeth line, and people still argue about Marathon/Snickers, or as I recently found out, the merits of pre-decimal currency.

Are we likely to see the Gospel Oak to Barking line given the official seal of approval to be called the Goblin?

An Outer Circle for the loop around via Clapham Junction sounds obvious, while the East London Line could make a return for the length between Highbury & Islington to West Croydon.

The other lines, terminating at Watford Junction, Cheshunt, Enfield Town are less obvious to name and hence likely to provoke the most suggestions, and anger when “your personal choice” is overlooked. What on earth happens to the little shuttle between Romford and Upminster?

Shuttle McShuttleFace?