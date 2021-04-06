A host of special behind the scenes tours, experiences, and unique rides are up for grabs in a charity auction.

From driver cab rides, station tours, helicopter and hovercraft trips, to having personalised Routemaster trips, there’s a lot of options to bid on.

Bidding in the auction helps to raise money to support the RBF – the only UK charity solely dedicated to supporting current, former and retired railway people and their families.

The auction is part of Railway Family Week – a week-long fundraising event bringing together the whole Rail Industry.

Behind the scenes tours

Three Bridges ROC visit for four

Bid to win a guided tour of Three Bridges Rail Operating Centre for you and three others. The rail operating centre at Three Bridges in Crawley is one of 12 which will eventually operate the entire rail network across Britain, replacing more than 800 signal boxes and other operational locations currently used to control trains.

Tour of Bristol Temple Meads station for four

Bid for a guided tour of Bristol Temple Meads, the oldest and largest railway station in Bristol and enjoy learning about the history and development of the station.

Guided tour of Direct Rail Services

Direct Rail Services are delighted to offer an escorted tour of the facilities at Gresty Bridge depot near Crewe for two people. Your host will guide you around the depot so you see up close the engineering facilities and the stabled locomotives.

Behind the scenes Tour of Barrow Hill Roundhouse

Bid for your chance to win an all access behind the scenes tour at Barrow Hill Roundhouse in Chesterfield. Barrow Hill Roundhouse is the last surviving railway roundhouse in the United Kingdom with an operational turntable. Built in 1870, it was threatened with demolition in 1991 when the site was closed by British Rail.

Visit Mersey pumping station for two

Bid for the chance to visit Mersey Pumping Station and learn about the history and development of the station on a guided tour.

Visit the Manchester Rail Operating Centre for four

Bid to win a guided tour of Manchester Rail Operating Centre for you and three others. The ROC, near Ashburys station in Manchester, is one of 12 which will eventually manage the entire rail network across Britain, replacing more than 800 signal boxes and other operational locations currently used to control trains.

Glasgow Central tour for six

Bid for a guided tour of Glasgow Central Station for six people, learning about the history and development of the station. Glasgow Central is one of two principal mainline rail terminals in Glasgow, Scotland.

Behind the scenes tour of Kings Cross station for two

Bid for a Behind the Scenes tour of Kings Cross Station and learn more about the history and development of the station. King’s Cross Station was built as the London hub of the Great Northern Railway in 1852.

Guided tour of York ROC for two

Bid to win a guided tour of York Rail Operating Centre. York ROC is the biggest railway control centre in the country, located at the south western end of York railway station.

Day with Leeds station manager and guided tour for four

Bid for the chance to enjoy a day at Leeds Station with the Station Manager. Enjoy a guided tour of the station, learning about its history and development.

Guided tour for 4 of the Quadrant, Milton Keynes

The Quadrant:MK is Network Rail’s national operations centre in Milton Keynes. The building was constructed in 2012 and has a striking atrium with over-bridges, along with several cafeteria areas and a dine-in restaurant.

Guided tour of St Pancras station for four

Win a guided tour of St Pancras station with either a morning coffee or afternoon tea in the station. The tour will explain the history and development of the station from its original design to the major transformation to create an international terminus brought to life with stories of its people with stories of its life.

Tour of Waterloo station for 4, inc record your own train announcement

Bid for the opportunity to receive a guided tour of Waterloo Station for 4 people. Plus, get the chance to record a train announcement that will be broadcast in the station

Travel tickets

Two tckets for the SRPS Diesel Railtour programme

Bid for two standard class tickets for the 2021 SRPS Diesel Railtour programme. Travel aboard a day excursion organised by SRPS Railtours over some of Britain’s most scenic railways.

Four first class return tickets for Avanti West Coast

Enjoy the luxury of first class travel as you sit back and relax on your journey. The choice is yours to use as and when it suits.

Family ticket to travel on the Dalesman or Scarborough Spa Express

Win a family ticket to travel in Standard Class at a table for four, onboard either The Dalesman, or The Scarborough Spa Express. The Dalesman departs on various dates between May and September and travels to Carlisle. The Scarborough Spa Express also departs on various dates between May and September and travels to York and Scarborough.

Two Standard Class tickets on a Branch Line Society charter train

Join us with your guest for a special day in our heritage Standard class carriages exploring the rare and wonderful parts of our UK rail network. Branch Line Society provides days out by rail for passengers to visit the more unusual parts of our infrastructure.

Four tickets to dine in style on the Tornado

Bid for a wonderful day trip on 60163 Tornado anywhere in the UK and settle in for a traditional silver service dining experience by steam.

Days out

A visit to the Severn Bridge Junction signal box, Shrewsbury

Bid for the opportunity to visit the Severn Bridge Junction Signal Box in Shrewsbury for you and 5 others. Recognised as the largest manual signal box in the world and built in the Victorian era, this signal box is still responsible for up to 300 train movements per day.

A team of 4 at RBF’s Golf Day in London

Bid for a team of 4 to join our RBF Annual Golf Day, at Hendon Golf Club, London. The day comprises full use of the greens at Hendon, 18 holes, competitions and the chance of winning the RBF Cup

Three night stay at Turner Cottage

Enjoy a three-night self-catering break for up to two people in Turner Cottage, Norham, Northumberland. Situated on the banks of the Tweed on the England / Scotland border underneath the walls of Norham Castle, the historic village is made famous by the paintings of J. M. W. Turner and the poems of Sir Walter Scott.

Special experiences

Behind the scenes tour at the British Transport Police dog school

How would you like to visit the BTP Dog School and meet the hardworking (and rather cute) dogs? With this prize you will receive a behind the scenes tour, see the training in action and make some new 4 legged friends! BTP have over 60 working dogs across the network, and they all begin their careers at this training school, which is located in Kent.

Sir Peter Hendy CBE as your bus driver

Sir Peter will take you and 63 friends, colleagues or clients out for one hour on his own Routemaster bus. You will be chauffeured around the key sights of London – a unique and not to be forgotten experience. Ideally, the tour will take place around the Inner London area, and you are welcome to propose your own route.

Cab ride to Fort William

Bid for the opportunity for one individual to sit up front with the driver on GB Railfreight’s British Alumina service. Enjoy a trip along the scenic route up to Fort William, taking in the beautiful scenery of the Scottish Highlands.

Hovercraft VIP experience with Hovertravel

Your private and very special experience of circa ninety minutes duration for up to 70 people will include a behind the scenes look at the world’s longest operational hovercraft service. There will be a chance to meet the Pilots and Crew who fly across the Solent.

Drive a London Routemaster bus

Bid for the chance to drive an Abellio London Routemaster bus at one of the Abellio Bus Depots in London. Go behind the wheel and learn what it takes to be a London Bus driver

Trip for two on Scotland’s railway helicopter

Bid for the amazing opportunity travel in Scotland’s Railway Helicopter and take in the incredible views.

Tour of Euston station for 4 and record your own announcement

How would you like your voice to be heard across London Euston Station? Bid for this amazing prize for the chance to have a tour of London Euston and record your own announcement to be played in the station.

Drive an Assistance Buggy

Would you like to take part in a driving experience with a twist? Bid for the chance to drive an assistance buggy in a station. You will receive lessons from a member of staff and have the option to take the final exam as well!

Walk over the Ribblehead Viaduct for two

Bid for the amazing opportunity to walk over the Ribblehead Viaduct, which is usually closed off to the public. The Viaduct, located in Cumbria, carries the Settle–Carlisle railway across Batty Moss in the Ribble Valley at Ribblehead, in North Yorkshire. At over 100 feet above the valley floor at its highest point, this is not an experience for the faint hearted!

Visit for six to walk Forth Bridge

How would you like to walk the Forth Bridge, the world’s first major steel structure? Opened in 1890, the Forth Bridge is a Scottish icon that is recognised the world over as the most famous of cantilever designs. Gain exclusive access to the bridge with this amazing prize.