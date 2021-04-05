Posted on by Posted in Art No Comments ↓

Some sharks that have been hanging around the Regents Canal in Hackney have swum up the canal a bit and can now be found in the City Road Basin, in Islington.

They’re art and surprisingly controversial art at that.

The fibreglass sharks were the winning entry in an annual art competition run by Hackney based Antepavilion, but provoked the ire of the council as putting them in the canal lacked planning permission.

There’s a wider issue as Antepavilion seems to have a track record of doing things without planning permission, and the sharks may have been the final straw for the council.

They’ve been in limbo for some months, with one trying to break out of its cage, but they’ve escaped and headed up-canal to neighbouring Islington.

Now installed in City Road Basin not far from Angel tube station, they’re bobbing around a bit in the wind and attracting quite a bit of attention. On my visit, a dad and kid were very excited to get their selfies taken in front of the sharks.

As to whether the sharks will sing, as was originally planned, we’ll have to wait and see.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Art