An estimated 500 extra table seats will be created around Covent Garden next week as restaurants as over 25 restaurants across the Covent Garden estate open with alfresco seating from 12th April.

The new alfresco seating will span 7 streets as well as the Piazza, with the majority of covers providing weatherproof drinking and dining options for visitors, with heaters, large parasols and windbreak screens.

Additional streets around Covent Garden are also being pedestrianised to give restaurants more space for tables, joining the already pedestrianised Piazza, King Street and James Street.

The area will also have a six week series of changing guest street food vendors, running weekly between Thur-Sun.

This initiative will sit alongside a new outdoor picnic and garden dining area on the estate’s East Piazza which opened last week for takeaway dining from Covent Garden’s cafes and restaurants.