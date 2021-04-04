A ‘Photography Quarter’ is being created just off Oxford Street, and near to the Photography Gallery.
Concept image by Andreas Lechthaler Architecture
The project will see Ramillies Street, Ramillies Place, Hills Place and a small section of Great Marlborough Street transformed into a regularly changing photography gallery.
Location map
The aim is for the area to act as an open-air gallery space for the public with an annual ‘Photographers’ Gallery’ programme of light projections and large-scale art lining the streets.
In addition to the photography displays, additional seating and more planting will be installed, and a range of — to be specified — events will be taking place.
Work on the outdoor gallery has started, and completion is expected by Spring 2022.
Concept image by Andreas Lechthaler Architecture
