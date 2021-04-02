Posted on by Posted in Transport News 1 Comment ↓

A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

Riding a “ghost train” at Thorpe Park

London Underground

Shaun Bailey matches Sadiq Khan pledge to rollout 4G on the Tube network CityAM

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Five ‘near misses’ in a month as Crossrail sets new safety directive RTM

West Ealing station, which is one stop beyond Ealing Broadway has an entirely new entrance and has gone step-free for the first time. ianVisits

Key Crossrail staff facing daily coronavirus tests Building

Crossrail’s delivery schedule is being “refined” to ensure the Elizabeth line is open for the first half of 2022. NCE (£)

Mainline / Overground

A £180 million rail milestone has been reached to facilitate the new Brent Cross West station. Ham & High

Dartford railway bridge work planned for Easter weekend In Your Area

Miscellaneous

Pro-Azerbaijan posters removed from tube stations after protest from Armenians Standard

Transport for London to face funding squeeze as journey numbers will ‘never hit pre-Covid peak’ CityAM

Southwark council is to investigate the viability of a tram network as an alternative to the Bakerloo line extension. ianVisits

After a year of the pandemic, public transit around the world is hanging by a thread. New York Times

And finally: All change at Island Line as class 483s depart Ryde St John’s for the last time Island Echo


